Solitude Financial Services Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.