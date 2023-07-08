Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 3%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.70 ($0.57). 131,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 443,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.10 ($0.59).

Smiths News Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.63. The company has a market cap of £110.72 million, a PE ratio of 447.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.