Sitrin Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.9% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $251.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $253.13. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,432 shares of company stock worth $38,748,669 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.