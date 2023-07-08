Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $684.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $688.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

