Sitrin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,116 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $37.59 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

