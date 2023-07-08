Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

