SingularityNET Market Capitalization Reaches $288.71 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $288.71 million and $24.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,333.42 or 0.99989107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,995,985 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,696.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22970908 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $30,105,419.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

