SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $283.60 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $283.60 million and $14.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,203.34 or 1.00003675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002179 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,995,985 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2331114 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $24,235,357.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

