Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.97 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.40 million, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,920,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,246 shares of company stock worth $2,451,115. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

