Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Silver Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

