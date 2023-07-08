Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Silver Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.08.
About Silver Lake Resources
