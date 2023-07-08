Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Hits $173.70 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $173.70 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00324005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00884742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00552131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00062461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00137247 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,598,845,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,576,632,058 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

