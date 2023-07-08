Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.53.

SHW opened at $255.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.75. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

