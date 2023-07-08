ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.98. The stock had a trading volume of 856,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.20 and a 200 day moving average of $465.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

