Serum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

