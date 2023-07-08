Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. 558,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

