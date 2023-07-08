Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.