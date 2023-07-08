Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $244.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

