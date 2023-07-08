Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 140,380 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $119,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FNDF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.