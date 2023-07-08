Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 31,098 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $62,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

