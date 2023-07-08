Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.