Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

