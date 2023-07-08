Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,479 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

SHW opened at $255.42 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

