Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,220 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.8% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

