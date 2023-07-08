Seed Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.15 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

