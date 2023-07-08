Seed Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

