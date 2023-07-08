Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) is Wealthspring Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,821 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for 5.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,919,000.

NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.35 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

