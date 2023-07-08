Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

