SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.21.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

