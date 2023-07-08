Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.90%.

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $316,437. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 96.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

