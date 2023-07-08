Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,829.91

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and $8,829.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.58 or 0.06167323 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,397,874,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,240,604 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

