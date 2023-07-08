Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.20

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.20 and traded as high as $26.34. Sapiens International shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 218,949 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 482.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 583,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.