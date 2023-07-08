Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,409,334.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,312.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,490. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Samsara by 13,691.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,257,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

