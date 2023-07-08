Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.08. 2,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

