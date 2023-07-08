Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $33.96 million and $1.63 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,437,068,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,440,316,198.96366 with 44,372,571,795.110664 in circulation.

