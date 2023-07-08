Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 986.95% and a net margin of 97.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

