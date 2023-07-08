Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 11,674 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,625,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

