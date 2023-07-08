River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.81). 21,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 37,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.82).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £48.31 million and a P/E ratio of -90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.50.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

(Free Report)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.