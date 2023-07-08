Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 963,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

