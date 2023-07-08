Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $573,000 Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,079,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RBA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.96. 1,059,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

