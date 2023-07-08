Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

