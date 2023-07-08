Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.65. 2,841,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

