Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. 573,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,148. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

