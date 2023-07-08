Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

