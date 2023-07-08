Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 491 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.