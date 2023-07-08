Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

