Reviewing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.37 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Assure $10.98 million 0.09 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,049.25%. Assure has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,845.74%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -481.33% -88.02% -53.84% Assure N/A -231.42% -98.55%

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Assure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

