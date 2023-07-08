Reviewing Hills Bancorporation (HBIA) & The Competition

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hills Bancorporation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hills Bancorporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hills Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Hills Bancorporation Competitors 34.65% 10.44% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hills Bancorporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hills Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hills Bancorporation Competitors 1109 3331 3173 29 2.28

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 345.64%. Given Hills Bancorporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hills Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

0.3% of Hills Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hills Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hills Bancorporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hills Bancorporation N/A N/A 11.29 Hills Bancorporation Competitors $3.47 billion $757.45 million 258.93

Hills Bancorporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hills Bancorporation. Hills Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hills Bancorporation rivals beat Hills Bancorporation on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans. The company also maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services. In addition, it administers estates, personal trusts, and pension plans; offers farm management, investment advisory, and custodial services for individuals, corporations, and nonprofit organizations; and originates mortgages that are sold in the secondary residential real estate market without mortgage servicing rights being retained. The company operates through its main office and its full-service branches in the Iowa counties of Johnson, Linn, and Washington. Hills Bancorporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Hills, Iowa.

