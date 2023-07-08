Reviewing AmpliTech Group (AMPG) & Its Rivals

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 100 399 825 36 2.59

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given AmpliTech Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s peers have a beta of -8.67, meaning that their average stock price is 967% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -17.46 AmpliTech Group Competitors $386.40 million -$12.93 million 24.32

AmpliTech Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -29.31% -22.79% -8.75%

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

