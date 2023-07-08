Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells $42,593.04 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57.

On Monday, May 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $24.17 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

