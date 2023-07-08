Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

